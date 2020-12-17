Khloé Kardashian: Thompson having an affair with woman

While in Boston, Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s darling, was spotted at a restaurant dinner with a pretty blonde!

For 2 years, Tristan Thompson will be on the Boston Celtics team. For her part, Khloé Kardashian has made the decision not to follow him. She is staying at home in Los Angeles with her granddaughter True.

Despite the distance, Khloé Kardashian has made a big decision. If she has decided not to follow her darling, she still wants to continue their romantic relationship. As a reminder, the two wished to give themselves another chance.

A few years after Tristan Thompson’s deceptions, Khloé Kardashian decided to forgive him. And to start a family again with their little girl True. But recently, the basketball player has been talked about.

Indeed, he was photographed with a mysterious blonde at the restaurant. It took no less for the Internet to panic. But that the fans are reassured. This young woman is his manager, Julia, according to TMZ magazine.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN WILL VISIT TRISTAN VERY OFTEN

An employee told HollywoodLife of Khloé Kardashian’s sweetheart, “Lots of celebrities and sports stars from the Celtics, Patriots and Bruins and Red Sox are here all the time. Tristan was there “.

The source also added, “He was very nice, very polite. And was with a woman. But it didn’t seem like a date at all. They seemed very comfortable with each other. And that was the main mood of the friends. ”

The restaurant worker also revealed, “They left separately. She was a very nice person. And did not hide. He was not doing anything unusual “. The site revealed that Julia was helping him find a home.

If the reality TV candidate does not want to live in Massachusetts, she still plans to visit her boyfriend. And this, as much as possible. Thus, her little girl will be able to see her father quite often.



