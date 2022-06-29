Khloe Kardashian thanked a plastic surgeon for her “perfect nose” after shouting about her 38th birthday

Khloe Kardashian. Frank Michelotta/Shutterstock

Celebrating himself! When Khloe Kardashian began celebrating her 38th birthday, many of her loved ones shared their wishes, including her plastic surgeon.

Everything Khloe Kardashian said about her Ever-changing

On Monday, June 27, Dr. Raj Kanodia posted a photo of his client on her special day on social networks. “Happy birthday, @KhloeKardashian, I wish you another hundred years of health, happiness and success,” the surgeon wrote in an Instagram Story.

Kardashian, for her part, posted a picture on the same day, writing: “Thank you for the perfect nose.”

The Good American co-founder spoke for the first time about her history with plastic surgery during the reunion of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “For me, everyone is saying, ‘Oh my gosh, she had her third face transplant,'” Kardashian told Andy Cohen in June 2021. “But I had one operation on my nose — Dr. Raj Kanodia — and everyone is so upset.: “Why don’t I talk about it?”

According to the reality TV star, she did not try to keep the work done a secret. “No one has ever asked me,” Kardashian said. “You are the first person in an interview who has ever asked me about my nose. Of course, I did injections — not exactly Botox. I reacted terribly to Botox.”

The California native also spoke honestly about how appearing on KUTWK made her feel more insecure over the years.

Celebrities who admitted to having plastic surgery

“When the series first started, I was very protected, very protected,” she clarified, referring to the reality show that aired from 2007 to 2021. “And then during the first two seasons I became insecure because of public opinion about myself. . Then I think I felt safe well, and then I think recently I became insecure again. So I guess it just goes up and down.”

Earlier this year, Kardashian explained what inspired her decision to have rhinoplasty. “All my life I would say — I always wanted to have my nose done, forever. But it’s in the middle of your face, and it’s scary to think about it. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it,” she told Robin Roberts during a family holiday in April.

The TV presenter also spoke in detail about the surgery schedule, tweeting the same month: “I got it a couple of weeks before Tru’s first birthday. Love it!” (Kardashian welcomed her daughter from ex Tristan Thompson in 2018).

After the fan spoke about their painful recovery after plastic surgery, Kardashian noted that her experience was not so difficult, adding: “It’s crazy. Honestly, it was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn’t do it earlier.”