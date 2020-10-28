Khloé Kardashian revealed that she tested positive for the virus and told how she found out that she was sick, this alarmed the entire Kardashian-Jenner family and they immediately got to work to see how Khloé would heal as quickly as possible possible.

It was through the preview of Thursday’s chapter of the E! Network program, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, that it was reported that Khloé Kardashian tested positive for the virus, so the concern of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner was not immediately made wait.

Through the video Khloé Kardashian confirms that she was ill and tells us how the disease made her feel, especially because she spent it lying in her room with severe migraine attacks and a cough that partially burned her chest, according to her own account. Magnate.

HOW DID YOU DO WITH THE VIRUS?

She also explained that she vomited, trembled and was even having hot and cold episodes, so her mother, Kris Jenner, immediately took the phone and called as many people as she could to find out what to do and how to help her daughter.

While Kim Kardashian said that from the first symptoms the family was alarmed because her sister Khloé looked very ill and the test was applied immediately but the waiting hours were of real anguish for the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The details of the disease and how the family passed it will be known in the new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, who last week celebrated Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday and whose celebration is still going strong.

Let’s hope that no one else in the family has been infected, otherwise we will surely find out soon, in the meantime it is important that we continue to take care of our health and apply the relevant sanitary measures.



