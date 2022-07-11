Khloe Kardashian talks about love in the trailer for the second season of “Kardashian” after breaking up with Tristan Thompson

The next chapter. The second season of The Kardashians teases different journeys of each member of the famous family, and Khloe Kardashian talks about how to get to the point of hope in her personal life.

Khloe Kardashian’s Candid quotes about finding love after the scandal with Tristan

“I believe in love. When you love, you know that you live. You have these feelings,” the 38—year-old Good American co-founder said in a voiceover during the trailer, which was released on Monday, July 11. The video shows Khloe enjoying her life with her family, including sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney. Kardashian.

During the first season, Chloe found out about the paternity scandal of her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson while the cameras were working. In the episode before the final, 41-year-old Kim told her younger sister that Marali Nichols had sued the 31-year-old athlete for alimony. Us Weekly confirmed in December 2021 that the NBA player filed a response to the court in which he admitted that in March of the same year he contacted the 31-year-old Nichols when he was still dating the reality TV star.

Earlier this year, Thompson requested genetic testing and confirmed on social media that he is the father of the fitness model’s 7-month-old son Theo. “Today, the results of the paternity test show that I became the father of a child by Marali Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the former Sacramento Kings player, who also shares a son with ex Jordan Craig, wrote on Instagram Stories in January. “Now that paternity has been established, I’m looking forward to raising our son together.”

Thompson apologized to his girlfriend in a lengthy statement. “Chloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I’ve caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you all these years,” he added then. “My actions definitely don’t match the way I look at you. I have great respect and love for you. No matter what you may think. Again, I’m incredibly sorry.”

Everything Khloe and Her Family Said about Tristan in The Kardashians

Khloe, for her part, criticized the way Thompson has treated her over the years during the season finale of The Kardashians.

“I’ll find out what Tristan is doing to the rest of the world. It would be polite not to. But okay, if you do, aren’t you even going to hit me with a heads-up in front of the rest of the world? The California native, who has a 4–year-old daughter, Tru, with Thompson, told the cameras. “It’s just an extra slap in the face. It’s humiliating. I’m confused. I would rather be alone than among people.”

The biggest disagreements and scandals in the Kardashian-Jenner family

In an episode aired in June, Chloe talked about her plans for the future. “They say you can’t love twice the same. And I think you’re saying this because you have scars or, like, trauma. You’re taught to just love people in a different way,” she explained to Scott Disick, noting that she believes she can find someone to “trust” again.

In the same month, Us confirmed that Chloe was dating a private investor. This news came shortly after the Kardashian Family alum denied rumors that they were in a relationship with an NBA player. “Definitely NOT TRUE!!! I love you! Thank you for your kind wishes, but I don’t see a soul,” she commented on an Instagram post from the KardashianSocial fan page. “I’m happy to focus on my daughter and myself for a while.”