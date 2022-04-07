Khloe Kardashian takes a “breather” after Tristan Thompson’s divorce: He’s “not my boyfriend”

I’m pressing pause! Khloe Kardashian makes it clear that she is not interested in reconciling with Tristan Thompson after numerous divorces and scandals due to infidelity.

“I still think he’s a great guy and a great dad. He’s just not my boyfriend,” the 37—year-old Kardashian Family graduate told Robin Roberts during an appearance on ABC on Wednesday, April 6. “I think, in the end, we all strive for bliss. We want to feel happy. We want to feel safe.”

The Kardashian star noted that she “felt incredibly safe at the beginning” of her relationship with the 31-year-old professional basketball player.

“I felt really good for a while,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said, adding, “I remember him cheating on me right before I gave birth to [our three—year-old daughter, Tru], and I was able to still have him in the delivery room. So yes, it might seem strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, these videos will be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.”

The athlete is notorious for cheating on Kardashian in 2018 during her pregnancy. While they stayed together, the couple broke up again and again in 2019 when he cheated with Kylie Jenner’s then-girlfriend Jordyn Woods. The duo got back together in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, but broke up again the following year when Thompson’s son Theo was born to model Marali Nichols.

Although Kim Kardashian told Jimmy Kimmel during an interview Wednesday with her mom and sisters that she thinks “Khloe will find her happiness,” the Revenge Body host wants to “take a breath” before dating again.

“I think we don’t need to rush,” the Good American co—creator said during Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance after the presenter pointed out her unmarried status. “I think we don’t need to rush, and if something has to be, it will be. Like… let’s just put it out. I like being a good mom and just working. Let’s just take a minute.

When it comes to dating Khloe with a possible partner, Kris Jenner joked that she has “nothing to offer.”

Kim, 41, intervened: “In general, it is very difficult to set people up. I don’t even think I tried.”