Khloé Kardashian styled her XXL manicure!

In Story of her Instagram account, Khloé Kardashian shared a video where she showed that she was a fan of her very stylish XXL manicure!

A few months ago, the Kardashians announced that their reality show was going to end. And if one person has been more affected than others, it’s the stylish Khloé Kardashian. The latter lived very badly on the news.

So it’s on social media that Khloé Kardashian is going to have to get closer to her fans. If she shared some part of her life, she seems ready to reveal a little more to her subscribers.

It must be said that the latter will no longer have the chance to follow her via reality TV. So Khloé Kardashian will have to find another way to do what she loves. Namely: sharing your life with the whole world.

On social networks, the young woman therefore reveals photos or videos to her fans. This is particularly the case this weekend. This Sunday, December 13, she shared a new Story video from her Instagram account.

VERY STYLISH KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN ON INSTAGRAM

Very proud of her manicure, Khloé Kardashian did not hesitate to put it on the Web. She opted for an XXL manicure with glitter. Very girly, the pretty blonde is sexy right down to her fingernails.

Just because she became a mom to a baby girl True, doesn’t mean she lets go. Far from there. The young woman had started a diet after the birth of her baby. She also looked determined to start her new life.

Over the months, the reality TV candidate has refined her body. While she still keeps her shape, she doesn’t forget to exercise every day. It must be said that his physique is also his working tool.

Kylie Jenner’s sister does many shoots, especially for her brand!



