Khloé Kardashian spends her weekend at the gym!

A few years ago, Khloé Kardashian was very complexed by her body. It must be said that she is very tall and that she was displayed with forms at the very beginning of her notoriety. Since the birth of her daughter she has taken to sports.

On the Web, Khloé Kardashian has often had to face criticism from Internet users about her body. Some people wonder if his mom hadn’t cheated on Robert Kardashian.

The reason ? Many have found that Khloé Kardashian did not look at all like her two sisters. She is blonde while Kim and Kourtney are dark. And she is very tall while her sisters are very small.

In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashian, the pretty blonde was reluctant to take a paternity test. She had finally canceled everything at the last second. Moreover, her mom has always denied these rumors.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN MORE DETERMINED THAN EVER TO KEEP THE LINE

Since the birth of her little daughter True, Khloé Kardashian has therefore decided to take up sport. Indeed, she now pays close attention to her diet and her body. And the least we can say is that the effort pays off.

On the other hand, it seems that the reality TV candidate can no longer do without sport. This Saturday, August 22, she shared a new Story video from her Instagram account. Once again, she showed up in the middle of the session.

Kylie Jenner’s sister doesn’t skimp on efforts. She does everything possible to keep her perfect body and shape. During the confinement, she also did not stop the sport.

True’s mom had shown up pulling her daughter in a cart. In the middle of the race, she seemed to be full!



