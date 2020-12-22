Khloé Kardashian: she misses her dead father!

Khloé Kardashian has a lot of sorrow at the moment … Kim’s little sister seems to regret the disappearance of her dad, her story testifies.

Robert has passed away for a while… Almost 20 years after his death, Khloé Kardashian has painful memories. So she misses her daddy, as she shows on Instagram.

The loss of a loved one is never easy to accept. Khloé Kardashian is no exception to the rule, either.

In 2003, Robert Kardashian died after cancer of the esophagus. Enough to overwhelm the family and the clan which would later become famous.

Whether it’s Kourt, Kim or Khloé, or their brother Rob, everyone has a hard time getting used to it. Although the years have passed.

The patriarch will not have had the opportunity to know his grandchildren either. All the more so since his offspring is successful.

True, Khloé Kardashian’s daughter will not have known Robert, much to her regret. On Instagram, she then expresses her sadness.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN PAYS TRIBUTE TO HIS LATE FATHER

Images sometimes speak much more than words. So Khloé Kardashian shared an old photo of her and her late father.

So we see her much younger, radiant, in the arms of her adored dad. An image that would make us all nostalgic, wouldn’t it?

Khloé Kardashian may have mourned her loss, but she will never forget this man so dear to her heart. The same man who inspired his sister, Kim, to return to law school.

Kim, Khloé Kardashian’s older sister, was able to find her father for a moment for his birthday. Indeed, Kanye had offered him a holographic performance.

Of course, this cry of truth will never replace her memory of him. Rest in peace !



