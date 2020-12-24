This is the question everyone is asking. Is Khloé Kardashian secretly engaged to Tristan Thompson? These new photos clearly sow doubt.

While no one really believed it, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson managed to save their family. One thing is certain, they were leaving from afar! As a reminder, the 29-year-old basketball player cheated on the reality TV star several times around the time of her pregnancy. A real blow for the latter. Finally, the water flowed under the bridges and the two lovebirds reconciled in order to give themselves another chance. Today, they seem to be slowly but surely recovering from this turbulent time. And to believe the rumors that run in Hollywood, they would consider getting married, evidenced by this clue which strongly sows doubt on social networks.

As you can see in these pictures unveiled by TMZ, Khloé Kardashian was seen with her daughter True in the streets of Boston this Tuesday, December 22. One detail quickly caught the attention of the paparazzi as she wore a huge diamond ring on the ring finger of her left hand. It did not take more to generate a lot of speculation. Did Kylie Jenner’s Sister Secretly Say “Yes” To Tristan Thompson? For the moment, the news has not been confirmed or denied by the main concerned. To be continued. While waiting for more info, find out what will be missing when Keeping Up With the Kardashians officially ends.



