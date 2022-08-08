Khloe Kardashian Says She’s “Turned On Dancing” For Moms Night In New Hulu Teaser

Ready to party! Khloe Kardashian got ready for the night city in a new teaser for The Kardashians — and she seemed ready to leave all the drama behind.

“I’m fired up to dance,” the 38—year-old founder of Good American said in a new video released on Monday, August 8. Earlier in the clip, her older sister Kim Kardashian can be heard saying, “We just need, like, an evening of moms.”

Khloe Kardashian. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Later in the teaser, the author of Strong Looks Better Naked held a giant Red Bull energy drink while dancing in a hotel room. In a candid interview, her younger sister Kendall Jenner said, “I like it.”

Based on Chloe’s outfit in the trailer, the evening in question was filmed in March. In the same month, the Revenge Body graduate shared several photos on Instagram in which she was wearing the same blue dress as in the video. The reality star joined Kim, 41, and several other women, including best friend Malika Haqq and former Kardashian West Brands COO Stephanie Shepherd, at the Skims event in Miami.

“There’s nothing better than Miami for 14 hours,” the former Kocktails With Khloé host wrote on Instagram at the time, along with a photo of her posing with the team at a pop—up Skims store.

In the finale of the first season of The Kardashians, Khloe talked about Khloe’s reaction to the news that her ex Tristan Thompson had fathered a child with Marali Nichols. In the episode, which was apparently filmed in November 2021, the Hulu personality revealed that she learned about the 31-year-old athlete’s paternity scandal when the general public found out about it.

“I’ll find out what Tristan is doing to the rest of the world,” she explained in a candid interview. “It would be polite not to do that. But okay, if you do, aren’t you even going to hit me with a heads-up in front of the rest of the world? It’s just an extra slap in my face. It’s humiliating. I’m confused.”

Although it wasn’t mentioned in the finale, Chloe and the NBA player were already expecting their second child from a surrogate mother when it became known about Thompson’s infidelity with 31-year-old Nichols. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians graduate later announced her baby news in July, revealing that the little boy was conceived in November 2021.

On Friday, August 5, Us confirmed that E! A veteran and a native of Canada welcomed baby No. 2, a little boy. “Both the child and the mother are very happy and healthy,” the source explained. “Chloe is so excited about expanding her family.”

The former couple also have a daughter, Tru, 4 years old. Thompson, for his part, also shares son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig. His son and Nichols’ son, Theo, was born in December 2021.

The premiere of the second season of “Kardashian” will take place on Hulu on Thursday, September 22.