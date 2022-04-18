Khloe Kardashian Says She’s Put In a “Tough Position” On the New Show By Talking to Scott Disick About Kourtney Kardashian

Not taking sides. Khloe Kardashian has told fans who sometimes fall between a rock and a hard place because of her close relationship with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott.

The Good American COFOUNTER, 37, was responding to Twitter followers on Saturday, April 16, when one social media user applauded her candid discussion with Disick, 38, during the Kardashians premiere. “@Khloekardashian, that conversation with you and Scott was wow! He ‘s grown so much !! ” The fan wrote. “You’re an amazing Chloe. We can all relate .. What a great and extremely honest and open conversation ..

Chloe replied: “It’s a difficult situation, but we’re all family, and communication can fix anything.”

When the Kardashian-Jenner series of the family hit HULU on Thursday, April 14, viewers saw that the strong was watching the best naked author associated with Barefoot, who did not receive an invitation to a low-key siblings barbecue. Courtney, 42, attended the Bash with her now-Fiancé, Travis Barker.

“It was a huge adjustment losing koutney romantically, but now it’s becoming a huge adjustment by losing her as a best friend. Now we are actually just more spotters, ” said Disrik Kamera. “I would say it’s probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

The New York-based own shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, with Courtenay, along with daughter Penelope, 9. After nearly a decade of dating on and off, Double Time called it quits for good in 2015.

“Outside of topration, Scott and Courtenay’s relationship doesn’t exist,” said an insider, shortly before Barker, 46, proposed to the California native. “[Scott] really just focused on being there for his kids and spending time with them and also focused on his brand and any opportunities that come his way.”

Watching Kurt move on wasn’t easy, but Disick told Chloe during the debut episode that he found closure. “This is probably the first time in fifteen years that we’ve had a really long break from having the cameras follow our course. And I think it’s a little lonely,” he said. “To be honest, I think for the first time in my life, he’s finally starting to change. Now that koutney has her life with Travis as difficult as it is, she gives me a place to finally be able to move on.

The former host of Mastering Revenge told Disick that he was probably better off not participating in family events where Barker is around – and most likely packing on the PDA with Courtney. However, flips it like a dehumidifier draining.

“I feel and don’t say that something is super harmful – especially when I don’t have another family to go to,” he told Chloe. “I’d rather be around them and be around my family than not at all.”

The Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee in October 2021, and the couple recently held an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. With their official marriages on the horizon, a source told us that everyone can get “awkward” with disick.

“If he’s definitely shot, then he might be there,” an insider noted last month, adding that the talented COFOUNTER might “want to get away from the witness,” “otherwise promises a couple.