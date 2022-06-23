Khloe Kardashian Says She’s “Over-Aware” of Editing Changes After Family Accused of Faking Final Scene

Are you aware of the chatter? Khloe Kardashian shared her thoughts on editing a reality show a few days after her family was accused of rigging a key scene in the season finale of “Kardashian.”

The 37-year-old Hulu personality answered a question about whether long-term filming helped her become more aware of editing errors in other shows. “I can tell when some sound has been inserted, if they need to, for example, reshoot the sound or, for example, a phone call is rigged,” explained the founder of Good American on Thursday, June 23, in the issue of Hot Ones. . “And it’s not that these things didn’t exist, but sometimes they didn’t catch the sound or sometimes the microphones were turned off.”

The former Revenge Body host did not mention her family’s series by name, but noted that she could “understand” why editors “might just need to redo something or move on to something else.” The California native also told host Sean Evans that she sees social media posts dedicated to analyzing alleged succession mistakes at The Kardashians.

“It may be very minor, but I’m really aware of these things and tend to notice it all,” the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum explained.

Khloe Kardashian in The Kardashians. Hulu

Earlier this week, the Kardashian-Jenner family made headlines after fans accused the family of rigging a key scene during the season one finale of their Hulu series, which aired last week. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner gathered for a “family meeting” that allegedly took place at the end of 2021, but Internet sleuths believe that it actually happened in January.

“Cliffhanger” of the first season of “Kardashian”: everything you need to know about what will happen next

“The family reunion was filmed on January 31 based on Courtney’s outfit, [but] Chloe found out about it in late November/early December when documents leaked and she actually attended Christmas with her family,” one Redditor wrote about the June 16 episode. — So the meeting was staged.

The meeting was supposed to take place the day after 41-year-old Kim found out that Chloe’s ex-husband Tristan Thompson had fathered a child with Marali Nichols. While 43-year-old Courtney could repeat the outfit, another social media user believes that her manicure gave out a trick.

“In this episode, she has chrome nails,” one viewer wrote. “In these pictures of tissue paper, they are also chrome-plated… I’m a manicurist, and let me tell you, chrome chips appear so quickly.”

Other fans have accused the family of deleting scenes that could potentially cause controversy, but Chloe denied those accusations during an interview at Disney’s FYC Fest earlier this month.

“Personally, I don’t like to take things out,” explained the author of Strong Looks Better Naked. “I’m like, ‘This is what happened, this is how it played out.’ Even if you may not like yourself in a certain way, or you may not like your tone or something you’ve done or said, it’s a mirror, and sometimes you have to use those moments, reflect, learn and get better.”