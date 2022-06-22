Khloe Kardashian Says She’s “Grateful Every Day” Amid Affair with Private Investor

Blessed. Amid the news of her affair with a private investor, Khloe Kardashian expressed her “gratitude” towards life.

“Sometimes you need to sit down and think about how blessed you are, seriously. Grateful every day,” reads the graphic post that the Kardashian star shared on Instagram on Tuesday, June 21. The reality TV star did her best by crossing out the word “sometimes,” implying that she is always reflecting on how “blessed” she is. is.

The message came at an interesting time, after Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday that the 37-year-old Kardashian is dating a private investor. According to Page Six, the Good American co-founder was introduced to a mysterious man, whose name has not yet been confirmed, by Kim Kardashian’s sister at a dinner party.

News about the new beau appeared after she broke up with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Tru.

The latest chapter in Khloe’s dating life also came after the gossip account DeuxMoi shared an anonymous tip that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was “seeing another NBA player”—a detail she immediately shut down. “Definitely NOT TRUE!!! I love you! Thank you for your kind wishes, but I don’t see a soul,” the author of Strong is Better Naked commented on an Instagram post from the KardashianSocial fan page on Saturday, June 18. ».

Chloe started dating 31-year-old basketball player Thompson in 2016. The Canadian native was caught cheating with several women shortly before the Revenge Body graduate gave birth to a daughter in April 2018. Thompson was involved in a scandal again when he kissed Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend. BFF Jordyn Woods. Chloe and Thompson broke up amid the drama, but in August 2020 they slowly started trying something new again.

However, their reconciliation did not last long, as in June 2021, the Us confirmed that the couple had announced their separation again. They got back together in the fall, but Thompson hit the headlines in December 2021 when Marali Nichols sued for alimony after a coach from Texas claimed they slept together in March 2021. A month after she gave birth to her son Theo, the Cleveland Cavaliers player confirmed that he is the father of the child.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Thompson wrote in January. “Now that paternity has been established, I am looking forward to the opportunity to raise our son together. I sincerely apologize to everyone I have offended or disappointed during this ordeal, both publicly and privately.”

Although Chloe has supposedly moved away from all the drama, she and Thompson seem to remain on good terms. Saturday in photos obtained by E! News, they were spotted hugging in Los Angeles near the car during lunch with daughter Tru. They were also together on Father’s Day with several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, keeping calm for the kids.