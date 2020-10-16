Khloé Kardashian says her daughter has separation anxiety

Khloé Kardashian believes spending time with her daughter True during the pandemic has been positive, although it wasn’t easy when she had to go back to work.

Khloé Kardashian said her two-year-old daughter True suffered from “separation anxiety” when she had to go back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Khloé had spent the first months of her quarantine with her daughter True, whom she shares with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson, during the height of the epidemic in the United States.

After recently returning to work, the reality TV star said the little girl had been losing the “undivided attention” she got used to receiving.

“I’m sure most moms feel that way. When I had to leave to go to work, all of our children were almost feeling anxious about being separated from us. ”

“They were so used to this undivided attention that when it came time to get back into our routine, the kids almost went crazy. So it was [a] transition. Now, we’re in a really good, healthy place.”

The pandemic allowed Khloé to live with True

Khloé, like many other entertainment personalities, said that while this season has been difficult for most families, she is happy to be able to spend so much time with True.

“I probably never would have had so much time alone with her” had it not been for the pandemic, he said.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star also thinks it’s a blessing that True has been able to spend so much time with her cousins ​​lately, including Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian West’s four children, Rob Kardashian’s daughter and Kylie Jenner’s daughter.

She explained, “We are very fortunate because most of the people, I don’t think they have that many cousins or if they have families, they are out of state. The first month, none of us saw anyone. We were just in our And then one time. I think we all knew: “Okay, none of us are sick. We are all fine, “we started to incorporate the children with each other. That they have that connection and that socialization is very important. Love it.”

Khloé Kardashian told People magazine that she often organizes morning activities every Saturday to entertain the boys and girls in the family, who are “just having fun.”



