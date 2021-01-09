Khloé Kardashian Reveals Last Day of KUTWK Filming!

In her latest Instagram Stories, Khloé Kardashian revealed the last day of filming for the KUWTK reality show.

Khloé Kardashian posted several videos just yesterday to celebrate KUWTK’s last day of filming. And the young woman seems to have a touch of nostalgia.

It has been more than 14 years since viewers around the world discovered the life of Kim Kardashian. But also that of his family. Who would have thought that Kanye West’s wife’s reality show would have lasted so long?

Yesterday, Khloé Kardashian and her family shot the very last scenes of the series. She made them superstars. To do this, True’s mom shared several videos in her Story.

So we see her sipping Starbucks coffee. Except that on his cup, it is not written his first name, but this sentence: “Happy Last Day! “Which translates to” Happy last day. ”

The show’s production brought in a giant food truck with donuts for Khloé and the rest of the staff. But that’s not all.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN FILMS KUWTK’S LAST DAY OF FILMING

Khloé Kardashian and her family hosted a giant meal with the family and several celebrities. The opportunity to celebrate KUWTK’s last day of shooting with dignity. And his daughter was obviously in the front row.

The sweetheart of Tristan Thompson therefore filmed her daughter. She was about to eat a giant cookie with her image. The pretty brunette also filmed part of the huge table that was set for the occasion.

Kim Kardashian’s face can be seen on one of the plates. But not only. Indeed, the face of TV host Ellen DeGeneres also appears to be on one of the plates.

Khloé Kardashian also filmed North and Saint as they were enjoying a huge cookie with their faces on it. “Look how cute all these cookies are,” the young woman commented.