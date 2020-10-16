Khloé Kardashian responds to criticism for her looks

Khloé Kardashian has not been silent in the face of constant accusations that she has had “five different faces” since her rise to fame.

Khloé Kardashian has heard everything people have said about her and her looks.

The Revenge Body star has been facing a lot of criticism for what seems like years for her changeable appearance, but thankfully, it doesn’t seem like she’s gotten around to it. She even made a joke about her appearance in a new interview, teasing that she has had “five different faces” over the years.

Many fans have argued that Khloé Kardashian’s face looks nothing like what she had when she entered the public eye in 2007. When Keeping Up With the Kardashians was released, the socialite was known for what fans say is a shape. totally different face and body.

Although Khloé Kardashian has only admitted that she got lip fillers, social media users believe and have argued that she did a lot more work.

On one occasion in the summer of 2020, when Khloé Kardashian shared a new photo on Instagram, fans speculated in the comment section that she had received facial injections of some kind and that her skin had darkened.

The reality TV star has generally avoided rumors, with a source telling Us Weekly: “Khloé doesn’t care about the reaction she’s gotten from fans who say she doesn’t look like her in her recent photos. She thinks. It looks really good. And [she] doesn’t really care what people think as long as she’s happy. ”

But Khloé Kardashian has responded to criticism

Khloé Kardashian recently responded to someone on Twitter after they said she looks “different every week.”

“I will never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be. I am someone who would never comment on something unless it is positive. I believe in cheering and congratulating each other. Who has time chiiiillllldddd ?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things. ”

I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be. I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive. I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things ❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2020

Sh e still seemed to be in a good mood when she sat down for an interview with his good friend, Simon Huck, where he even made a joke about his appearance.

Greeting her on the October 12 episode of her and Melissa Gray Washington podcasts Emergency Contact, Kardashian and Huck began to reflect on the early days of their relationship.

When Huck struggled to remember how they met, she chimed in saying, “Don’t you remember when you and I met? You and I met because I was Nicole Richie’s assistant and you were Jonathan Cheban’s assistant, and we met like five faces ago. I don’t know if you remember me because it was so many faces ago. Don’t you remember that? ”

It just shows that she and her family can turn anything into a positive.




