Khloe Kardashian responded with a statement that she is “not important enough” compared to her sisters

Not here for that. Khloe Kardashian set a record right after someone questioned her absence from the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

In the comments section of the Kardashian fan account, the commentator wrote: “Wait, so Khloe was there, but not important enough to walk the red carpet?” The fan also called it an “insult to the wound” that the 37-year-old Good American co-founder is the “only Kardashian” who hasn’t attended the Met Gala in the past.

In response, the reality TV star replied on Tuesday, March 29, writing: “I do not know what you are talking about and where, in your opinion, you came up with these stories that you consider facts. Both of your comments are untrue, baby.

The California native was joined by sisters Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian at the star-studded event after the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27.

Chloe’s older sister, 41-year-old Kim, became the topic of conversation earlier that evening when hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes gave Dame Judi Dench an inspirational quote as a gift for not receiving the award for Best Supporting Actress. “This is a quote from Kim Kardashian: “Work harder.” This is what we need from you,” 51—year-old Hall told the actress to the laughter of those present.

The Skims founder recently made headlines after giving “the best advice” to women in business during an interview with Variety. “Get your fucking ass up and work,” Kim said in a video that went viral earlier this month. “It looks like no one wants to work today. You have to surround yourself with people who want to work.”

At the time, the beauty mogul also addressed suggestions that her family was “known for being famous.”

“Who cares?” Kim added. “We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that’s what you think, then I’m sorry. We just don’t have the strength to do it. We don’t have to sing, dance or play; we live our lives — and hey, we did it. I don’t know what to tell you. With all due respect and love, I’m not a bitch.”

The day after the Oscar joke, Kim apologized for the fact that her comments were not in her intentions.

“Well, the statement I said was without questions and conversations around it. It has become a really non—contextual phrase,” the businesswoman said in an interview with Good Morning America on Monday, March 28. in business, you are known for being famous. “My whole tone and attitude has changed with the previous question that went into this question about what advice you would give to women.”

The founder of KKW noted that she did not want to offend anyone with her answer. “It wasn’t a rash statement towards women or a feeling that I don’t respect work or think they don’t work hard,” she shared. “I know what they’re doing. It was taken out of context, but I’m sorry if it was taken that way.”