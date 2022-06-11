Khloe Kardashian responded to recent tweets

Khloe Kardashian has responded to the criticism she received after responding to a tweet by a fan of The Kardashians about Tristan Thompson. The drama surrounding Tristan’s paternity scandal has been swirling on social media since early December, when the news first appeared. The scandal re-emerged on social media after a recent episode of The Kardashians showed how Kim Kardashian found out about the scandal and desperately called her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian to inform them about it. Unfortunately, Kim was unable to contact Khloe, as Kardashian’s younger sister was still asleep when the news about Tristan and Marali Nichols appeared.

As always, Chloe was live tweeting the episode with her fans and chatting with them as they discussed the emotional episode. Chloe also took the time to thank her family for their support during such a difficult time in her life. Throughout the entire series of The Kardashians, Khloe praised Tristan for his growth and seemed confident that they would soon be together again, so the news of his betrayal was devastating for her. Khloe’s fans tweeted her kind messages saying she deserved so much more than Tristan, and the reality star responded with heart emojis to express her gratitude. Unfortunately, some misunderstood her answers and felt that she was petty towards her ex and the father of her four-year-old daughter, Tru.

Khloe immediately responded on Twitter, defending herself and insisting that she meant no harm with her answers. Chloe tweeted: “That’s why I’m not recommended to tweet. Things get taken out of context or turn into something that didn’t really happen.” The Kardashian star continued, “No matter what someone does to me, it’s not my nature to do something mean in return. Especially on SM. I want people to stop depriving things of fun/innocence.” One of the tweets that Chloe referred to was when a fan said he couldn’t believe how quickly they forgave Tristan, and Chloe replied: “Join the club.”

— Khloe (@khloekardashian) June 10, 2022

The same fan responded to Chloe’s tweet again, expressing how annoying it is when people and the media take things out of context and exaggerate. The reality TV star responded again with three heart emoticons. Despite the fact that Tristan hurt Chloe, the star adheres to the morality she shares with her sister Kim, and refuses to speak ill of Tristan for the sake of their daughter. Chloe also said that Tristan is a good person, he’s just not for her, and she hopes to move on to someone who will treat her better as soon as she’s ready.

It seems Chloe really doesn’t want to start any drama with her ex, even if the public thinks so. It’s understandable how annoying it can be that everyone takes every word you tweet and gives it their own meaning. Fortunately, Chloe’s fans are on her side and know her true character. However, in the future, the Kardashian star should probably be more careful with what she writes on social media.