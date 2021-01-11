Khloé Kardashian regrets daughter True’s rapid growth!

Emotion session on the Instagram account of the beautiful Khloé Kardashian! In commentary, she confides to her fans to be sad to see her daughter True grow up so quickly!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is a beloved mom to her two-year-old daughter. But, a few hours ago, Khloé Kardashian revealed the sadness she has felt for some time.

Indeed, on her Instagram account, the young woman admitted feeling sad because her little girl is growing up much too quickly… And for good reason, her princess is already two years old.

On Instagram, Khloé Kardashian posted a selfie of herself with her daughter on her lap and her cousin Dream. With their mims too thin, how not to melt?

Below her photo, one of her subscribers then commented on how fast the little girl was growing. In response, Khloé wrote, “I know”, with a series of sad-faced emojis …

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN WANTS A LITTLE BROTHER OR A LITTLE SISTER FOR TRUE

The gorgeous Khloé Kardashian loves nothing more than being a mom! And in July during an interview on SiriusXM, the star opened up about the possibility of expanding her family.

On having more kids, Khloé Kardashain said, “I don’t think I could handle the number that she [Kris Jenner] had, but I love kids. I adore my nieces and nephews. I love kids, so I sure would. I think with the state of the world it scares me more. ”

She then concludes fondly: “I am totally satisfied with True. If all I had was True … She accomplished everything I could have wished for. She is so perfect. If I have another, what a blessing, but if not, I’m fine. ”

Will the young woman soon announce a happy event? Case to be continued …