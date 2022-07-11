Khloe Kardashian recalls the iconic incident with Kim Kardashian’s diamond earring “KUWTK” during a birthday trip

In search. Khloe Kardashian made fun of one of the most iconic moments of Kim Kardashian’s sister from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” while celebrating her birthday on vacation.

“Keeping up with the Kardashians’ Best Moments”

“We’re still looking for that damn diamond,” the 38—year-old Good American co-founder wrote on Instagram on Sunday, July 10, along with a photo of her and the 41-year-old Skims founder posing in identical black bikinis in the ocean. The caption was a reference to the Kardashian family’s infamous trip to Bora Bora in 2011, during which Kim lost a diamond earring after her then-husband Kris Humphries threw it into the water.

“My earring is missing! Oh, my God, I’m going to cry. My diamond earring!” the distraught KKW Beauty founder exclaimed as the 37—year-old NBA player rushed after her to find it. “It [costs] $75,000. We won’t find it in the ocean.”

After Kim informed her family about the situation, Kourtney Kardashian’s older sister stuck her head out of her hotel room and tried to put the situation in perspective. “Kim, there are people who are dying,” she teased. (Kylie Jenner later found the earring while scuba diving.)

While it’s unclear if the famous family is currently in Bora Bora, the sisters are enjoying a tropical getaway as part of Chloe’s belated birthday celebration. “Wheels Up on Kylie Air 💕 Kamp KoKo is in full swing,” the author of Strong Looks Better Naked wrote on Instagram on Saturday, July 9, when she posed with her 4—year-old daughter Tru at a private chat of the 24-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics. the jet. The plane was decorated with pink and gold balloons and an exquisite birthday cake with pasta and mimosas.

Khloe was joined by brother Rob Kardashian and his daughter Dream, 5, on the trip before they met Kim on a tropical island. “Do not disturb… We’re having fun,” the Revenge Body presenter wrote on Instagram on Sunday along with photos of her swimming with the babies.

The belated birthday celebration came just two weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that Chloe is dating a private investor following her breakup with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. It is reported that the personality of the reality show was introduced to her new beau by her older sister Kim, although the identity of her mysterious man has not yet been revealed. News of Khloe’s new romance came shortly after fans watched her reaction to the fact that Thompson, 31, fathered a child with Marali Nichols while he was still dating the Kardashian Family alum.

“I’ll find out what Tristan is doing to the rest of the world. It would be polite not to. But okay, if you do, aren’t you even going to hit me with a heads-up in front of the rest of the world? She told the cameras during the June episode of Hulu The Kardashians. “It’s just an extra slap in the face. …Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there’s no baby in this? Definitely not. And it says a lot about his character. It’s all disgusting.”

Despite the fact that she was “humiliated” by the scandal, Chloe admitted that she is still optimistic that she will find the One. “No matter what you’re going through, you’re going to be fine. One day I will have a fairy tale that I hope for,” she said then.