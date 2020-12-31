Khloé Kardashian really done with social media?

Khloé Kardashian has said she is quitting social media. But is this absence planned forever? A few days ago, Khloé Kardashian said she would be ditching social media. Is it for the long term?

While she had a great holiday season, Khloé Kardashian was able to recharge her batteries. She spent a lot of time with her daughter True and her ex-husband.

But overnight, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told fans she was going to quit social media to focus on her daughter True and her family life.

A rather radical decision since Khloé Kardashian is not used to staying away from the media. Like her sisters, she tends to take tons of photos.

Photos that she then shares on her Instagram account. So inevitably, this announcement disturbs Internet users. Some make a connection with his ex!

Indeed, according to some rumors, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan would have secretly engaged after their first divorce.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN RESOURCES!

As a reminder, they lived a relationship more than tumultuous because of the deceptions of the athlete. But whatever, Khloé Kardashian shows that she still loves him.

Before leaving social networks, Kim’s sister took the opportunity to be very hot. So last Tuesday, she posted a topless photo of herself on Instagram.

A very sexy pic that proves she’s in shape! The young mother is radiant in her tight jeans.

Her fans therefore commented: “You are a true icon and a very beautiful woman, oh my word (…) Come back to Twitter, we miss you. ”

Afterwards, she explained that she would be back soon: “I’ll be back soon. I took a little break from social media. ”

“I come from time to time but I enjoy the holidays with my TuTu. I will be back soon, I promise. “



