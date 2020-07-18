Khloé Kardashian puts an end to the rumors about Tristan Thompson!

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are getting closer and closer. But True’s mother put an end to the dating rumors.

And for good reason! They spent the confinement period together, with their daughter True. Something quite special for divorced people!

Moreover! On the occasion of Khloé Kardashian’s birthday, Tristan made her a very beautiful declaration of love.

And Kim’s sister keeps coming to her house. Lately, she threw a party that looked a lot like a baby shower. So inevitably, this affair bothers the fans of the Kardashian family!

But last July 16, the beautiful brunette told more about her pseudo couple, to our colleagues at People: “So many people do not understand our relationship, but it is carried by love and we place our child first. If you have that mindset, everything else follows easily. ”

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN: “TRISTAN AND I GET VERY GOOD”

“We have a family together. Don’t make it more difficult by dragging your feet. This family will stay for a lifetime, so we want it to be the best it can be. ”

Khloé Kardashian then continues: “He’s been so amazing during this 40s, he’s been so helpful. He’s True’s father. And I don’t need his help anymore.

So you will understand, Khloé Kardashian, therefore, disputes the rumors of a couple. She then says that she prefers to stay on good terms with her ex:

“You know what, Tristan and I are getting along really well now. It’s like I’ve grown into an adult. Why complicate my life for the rest of my life? It’s his father. “



