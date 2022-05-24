Khloe Kardashian on the “good sides” of Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom “Big Brother” Please: “Not thin, but not fat” Revelations

Keep up with Chloe. Khloe Kardashian has given a new insight into her relationship with exes Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom and more in a rare interview.

“I, like, miss my old self,” the 37—year-old reality TV star began on the podcast “Not Thin, but not Fat” on Tuesday, May 24, noting that she “is rethinking everything now.” why doesn’t she do a lot of press. “When I do interviews, I’m so hesitant to give them, because people take 22-second clips and make videos out of them for TikTok. And then it’s taken out of context, and then it turns into a viral thing. And I’m like, “What if you caught the first five minutes?” Perhaps you would understand why I said that, or I do not know. Now we’re always stuck explaining ourselves, and I think the world is so eager to cancel people out.”

In her lengthy conversation with Amanda Hirsch, Kardashian talked about her relationship with 31-year-old Thompson in the series “The Kardashians”. The first season of the Hulu show was filmed when the couple, who have a 4-year-old daughter, Tru, were together again after two previous cheating scandals. They broke up again in the winter of 2021, when it became known that the NBA star had changed again, having given birth to a child from another woman.

“When we first started the show, there were no social networks. …In the beginning, you didn’t have that many people who could give you a narrative,” she said of the backlash. “It’s unnatural how much we are exposed to and hear so much external noise. It’s definitely something you can’t prepare yourself for. …I would say that there have definitely been changes over the last couple of years. I do not know if it is connected, maybe, with some things between me and Tristan – I am not sure, maybe it undermined my confidence, and then everything else piled on.”

Kardashian noted that she and Thompson get along for the sake of their daughter. “She FaceTime him every night, and it’s very cordial. There’s just no drama,” she said. “As for me, facts are facts. What are we fighting about all the time? …I don’t need to know everything, but I know the facts, and that’s enough for me.”

As for the future relationship, Kardashian said that at the moment she is “not in that free space” to date.

“It seems to me that if I meet someone, I organically don’t know,” she explained. “I’m not in any apps, and I’m not really against it. I just don’t really see myself… I like energy. I feel like any photo I see will be like, “Oh, this is what we’re doing.” Like, I just think I’m going to be very judgmental.”

Scroll down to learn more from Chloe’s interview:

About the photoshop drama of Disneyland

“I screwed up with a lie,” Khloe admitted when Kim Kardashian replaced daughter Kylie Jenner with Tru in photos from Disneyland in November 2021.

While Khloe didn’t give details, she noted that Jenner didn’t want Stormy online because of the “drama” at the time, apparently referring to the mass casualty incident at Travis Scott’s Astroworld event.”[Kim] said, “Oh, I just need this for my grid.” I thought: “Okay, it’s okay. Post this. I didn’t care.” I thought she looked so cute. I thought, “She looks great.” I didn’t think anyone would pay such attention to me.”

About Scott’s reaction to Kravis

Khloe explained that she has the most “empathy” and “patience” to deal with Scott Disick’s struggles since Kourtney Kardashian moved on to current husband Travis Barker, but she regrets not being tougher towards her sister’s ex and reminded him that he had “two relationships long in a year that just ended.”

“I’m also drawn in by [his] story,” she said of Disick feeling sorry for himself. “I’m like, ‘No, I need to talk more too.’

Chloe on her Met Gala debut

Chloe admitted that she went to the Met Gala 2022 only because her whole family was going, noting that she was worried about the carpet.

Did Khloe scream “Liar” during the premiere of “Kardashian”?

The designer of Good American confirmed reports that she recreated her infamous moment when she shouted “liar” on the phone in Palm Springs amid Thompson’s scandal with Jordyn Woods in February 2019 at the April premiere of The Kardashians.

“Now I’m a spectator. And I’m like, “What the hell is this nonsense that I’m listening to?” she said after seeing Thompson talking about changing and working on himself in therapy. “It was the first thing that came to mind, but I also felt that it could well have been my invention, because everyone was looking at me to see my reaction. And I do not know if this is true or not.”

Chloe on Tristan’s “good sides”

“It’s sad because there are so many good sides to him too, but no one sees them because they are all overshadowed by, like, personal things that happen between him and me,” she said of her ex, adding that the basketball player is “a good person” but “not very good partner” for her.

She continued, “I want everyone to still have a chance to just be happy and have a good life.