Khloé Kardashian loves to play with True Thompson!

Khloé Kardashian looks very happy! True’s mom enjoys sweet moments with her little daughters … They are so cute!

Khloé Kardashian therefore finds her happiness every day! In love with Tristan, she also takes advantage of True and plays with her … Too cute moments, which she posts on her social networks. So cute !

Because the little one seems to adore her mother. She has cute smiles as her mom takes care of her … So they both play and exchange tender kisses. We therefore see a real complicity!

Khloé Kardashian thus displays these sweet moments between mother and daughter in her Insta stories. Behind the filters, we discover a very attached mother daughter duo… A lovely family of which Tristan Thompson seems very proud!

True’s dad returns to her separation in an appeal to Malika Haqq. “Losing her made me lose part of myself… But that wasn’t who I wanted to be. He loves her family, and seems ready to do anything for them.

These cuddly moments between True and Khloé Kardashian remind him of the love he can share with them … A fulfilled dad, a happy mom: True has everything around her!

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN ENJOYS HIS MOMENTS TRUE!

“I also gave my word to Kris Jenner, that I was going to protect her daughter, and I failed. This is what kills me the most, when there is someone you respect and hold in high esteem and you let them down. ”

Very harsh words, therefore, from Tristan Thompson… But around their daughter, Khloé Kardashian and her lover are holding out. She wanted to answer him, and also to reassure him …

“We’ve done this rodeo before where your actions didn’t match your words and for almost a year now you’ve been a different person. “This” different person “, she claims to love” a million percent “.

Around True, Tristan Thompson and her wife seem to come together … Khloé Kardashian is taking advantage of these wonderful moments to move forward, and to fill the love between her daughter and her husband. Everything is improving!



