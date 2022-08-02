Khloe Kardashian liked the message that Chris leaked information about Taylor Swift’s plane

Khloe Kardashian thinks her fans have some clever jokes, as The Kardashians star liked an Instagram post in which she joked that her mother Kris Jenner leaked information about Taylor Swift’s private jet to hide Kylie Jenner’s own differences. Kylie is now aware that the world is concerned about Taylor’s use of a private jet: since January, it is reported that the superstar has made 170 flights. Recently, a list of the 10 celebrities with the largest carbon footprint was published based on a popular Twitter account that claims to have information about the flights of various celebrities. Unfortunately, Taylor topped the list, and Kylie didn’t make the list at all. However, her family is not entirely innocent, as her boyfriend Travis Scott took 10th place, and her older sister Kim Kardashian took fourth place.

Taylor’s team has already stated that the star regularly rents out her private jet and that all 170 flights cannot be attributed to her. Her devoted fans also came to her defense, saying that she flies back and forth from London, where she lives with her boyfriend, to Nashville to visit her mother, who has been battling cancer for several years. As for Kylie, her drama on a private jet began when a message appeared on a popular Twitter account that the founder of Kylie Cosmetics made very short flights, one of which lasted less than 20 minutes. She angered her fans even more when she shared a photo of herself and Travis in front of their private jets, asking if they should take her or him.

The drama has been going on all week, and now Chloe has stepped in, appreciating the joke that her mother leaked information about Taylor to clear Kylie’s name. A screenshot provided by BuzzFeed shows that the founder of Good American allegedly liked a post from the Instagram account @kardashiansocial. The video was reposted from TikTok and signed: “Who leaked the information that Taylor Swift’s private jet made 170 flights this year?” In the video, momager said: “Chris, damn it, Jenner,” as if responding to the signature. Apparently, Chloe found the joke very funny, as she liked the post without hesitation. It’s unclear if the reality TV star wanted to shadow Taylor or not, but it won’t be the first time.

In 2016, the stars of The Kardashians infamously quarreled with Taylor after she refused Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West permission to use lyrics about her in his song “Famous”. Kim cleared her then-husband’s name by posting edited clips from a recorded phone call on SnapChat that made it seem like Taylor was lying. The incident, which fans called SnapChat-gate, seriously affected Taylor’s mental well-being. Unfortunately for Kimye, in 2020, the full details of the phone call leaked, proving Taylor’s innocence. As well as the information about the private jet, fans also believed that Chris may have leaked the full phone conversation because, although it made Kim look guilty, it still brought public attention to the Kar-Jenner family. As the public knows, the famous family loves any advertisement, good or bad.

Fans are wondering if Chris really leaked information about Taylor’s private jet to make her look bad and save her daughter’s reputation. Probably not, but it was a funny joke. Chris is known for being an unapologetic mom who will do anything to protect her family. So the joke resonates with many fans, and with Chloe the most, because she knows her mother better than anyone on social media. Let’s hope the Kardashian star didn’t do Taylor any harm and walked away from a six-year feud with the pop star. As for Taylor, she’d better hope that none of her personal information ever gets into Chris’ hands.