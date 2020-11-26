Khloé Kardashian kicks off Thanksgiving with a dessert!

It’s Thanksgiving in the USA! And apparently, Khloé Kardashian has decided to celebrate this holiday with a sublime dessert!

Khloé Kardahsian is celebrating Thanksgiving with great fanfare this year. Yes, Kim Kardashian’s little sister has even planned a sublime dessert.

The Kardashians-Jenners are the queen of the holiday season.

Yep, every year, Khloé Kardashian and her sisters sell us dreams with a fairy tale New Year’s Eve, magical outfits and crazy sets.

But Khloé Kardashian and her sisters don’t just impress us for Christmas. Indeed, the Kardashian-Jenner clan also celebrates the New Year and Thanksgiving with great fanfare.

Yep, things are never done halfway in the Kardashians.

Besides, for Thanksgiving, Khloé Kardashian apparently has everything planned. In particular a sublime dessert that makes us dream.

Come on, we’re not making the suspense last any longer, and we’re showing you that!

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN STARTS HIS THANKSGIVING WITH A DELICIOUS DESSERT!

Will Khloé Kardashian celebrate Thanksgiving with family? Has she planned the traditional turkey for this festive meal? Or did she organize a more original meal? No idea for the moment …

But one thing’s for sure: The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has a super dessert planned! Eh yes !

Indeed, in her Story Insta, Khloé Kardashian presented part of her sublime festive dessert! And frankly, we really want to taste. It is really too envious!

Indeed, the pretty brunette has planned some superb Oreo CupCakes, with a cream that really makes our mouths water.

Frankly, this is the perfect dessert for Thanksgiving, we are fans anyway!

So what does the pretty brunette have planned for the rest of the meal?

One thing is certain, as soon as we know a little more, we will warn you!

To be continued !



