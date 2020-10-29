Khloé Kardashian justified Kim’s birthday party

Khloé Kardashian assures that the celebrations for the 40 years of Kim Kardashian were made with all the security measures

Last week, Kim Kardashian took a trip (attended by more than 25 people) to celebrate her 40th birthday, a celebration that has been widely criticized as much of the world faces a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Faced with so many negative comments, her sister Khloé came out to show her face and, incidentally, defend the businesswoman.

During her participation in The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Khloé gave her version of events.

“I haven’t heard much about it, but I found out that people were upset that we all left town.

“This year has been frustrating, I understand. I think there are so many frustrations for everyone, but it is also her 40th (birthday) and this is something that she really wanted to do. For us, it was such a nice thing,” said Khloé Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian’s younger sister explained that the trip was made following security measures and was beneficial for the people who organized the event.

“We were there with all the precautions and everything we took … (We realized) how grateful they were all for the tourist aspect and because we were the first party and the first guests they had had in months, which made them able to pay your bills or do things for your family.

“Just hearing those messages when we were there, we felt really good and we felt so safe and we did it in the safest way you can imagine,” said Khloé Kardashian.

About the party, a source told E! Online that Kim Kardashian hired a luxury jet to transport her guests to a private island. In the place they had several events: they danced, rode their bikes, swam near the whales, kayaked and even watched a movie on the beach, according to Kim herself.

All her siblings were on this trip, except Kylie Jenner, who was unable to attend due to work reasons.

“It was a very beautiful experience and I am only interested in having Kim focus on how beautiful she was and what she did for everyone. I don’t want (the criticism) to overshadow the great things that happened, ”Khloé assured Ellen DeGeneres.



