Khloé Kardashian jealous of her sister Kourtney?

To annoy her big sister, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian made her believe that she was jealous of her on Instagram.

Two sisters can experience jealousy between them. If you have one, you can certainly confirm it to us.

In any case, Khloé Kardashian could not deny it. Indeed, the it-girl with 124 million followers on her Instagram account knows what we’re talking about.

So what is the reason? True’s mom, whom she had with basketball player Tristan Thompson, is said to be jealous of one of her sisters. And this is Kourtney, older than her!

Thus, according to our colleagues Screenrant, the pretty brunette of 36 years would not have supported at all that she shares a certain photo on Instagram.

In short, Scott Disick’s ex-wife has released a stunning snap of her on vacation. What the person did not like at all.

So, Khloé Kardashian showed her anger in the comments section. “Can you explain to me what’s going on here?” She wrote first.

Then the young woman asked him what was the point of sharing such a publication on the web. Of course the person left these messages in a humoristic tone.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN HAS A LOT LAUGH

In reality, the latter does not feel the slightest sense of jealousy towards her older sister. The two women are very close and accomplices!

Because yes, Khloé Kardashian only wants the happiness of Kourtney. So seeing her so happy in beautiful pictures makes her very happy.

However, some internet users did not understand that this was a joke at all. Thus, speculation has been rife on social networks.

Fans of Khloé Kardashian and the eldest of the Kardashian clan – Jenner rest assured. Between them, everything is for the best.



