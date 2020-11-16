Khloé Kardashian is upset that she sold for $ 15 million!

Khloé Kardashian is very sad! She sold her villa for over $ 15 million! So she said a few words about this difficult moment.

This month, Khloé Kardashian made a radical decision. That of selling his villa in Calabasas. It is then a large mansion which she sold for $ 15.5 million.

A big sum isn’t it! Khloé Kardashian is above all a winner! And for good reason ! She bought this house from Justin Bieber, for $ 7.2 million!

This property then holds its most beautiful memories. Kim’s sister said, “I will miss you! Thank you for the house of memories ”

She didn’t hesitate to take photos and videos of this difficult time. Thus, his fans were able to see his flowered garden, with the large swimming pool.

But also the house completely empty. Khloé Kardashian took a picture of the wallpaper in her daughter’s bedroom, featuring pink butterfly designs: “It’s so sweet,” she says.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN: A NEW LIFE!

The young woman then continues: “It’s empty now. And the new owners now have a beautiful blessed house. This villa is so special and magical… ”

“I have the best memories in this beautiful house. And I am so happy to pass them on …. The view from my garden is heaven on earth ”.

One thing is certain, Khloé Kardashian is really looking forward to recreating new memories in her future home. She then adds, “Oh my God, this is breathtaking! So I can’t wait to recreate memories in another house. ”

But who is the new owner of this villa? It is then Dhar Mann, a cosmetics entrepreneur, who welcomed his first child with his partner Laura Avila.

So he seems very happy: “What better way to celebrate my wife’s birthday by buying our new home !!! “



