Khloe Kardashian is seen for the first time after the birth of her son from Tristan Thompson: photo

Khloe Kardashian is leaving Nobu on August 8, 2022. MEGA

Mom’s night! Khloe Kardashian was all smiles when she was spotted for the first time since she gave birth to a baby boy through a gestational carrier.

Everything Khloe Kardashian said about conceiving a second child with Tristan

Read the article

The 38-year-old co-founder of Good American was photographed having dinner with a friend at Nobu Restaurant in Malibu on Monday, August 8, just three days after it became known about the birth of her second child. Kardashian chose a tight black dress with a high collar for her evening, which she paired with black ankle boots, sunglasses and a bright blue handbag.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, August 5, that the author of the book Strong Looks Better Naked and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who are also parents of 4-year-old daughter Tru, gave birth to a boy through a surrogate mother. “Both the child and the mother are very happy and healthy,” the source said at the time. “Chloe is so excited about expanding her family.”

Khloe Kardashian is leaving Nobu on August 8, 2022. MEGA

Although Kardashian did not share any details about the addition, family friend Faye Resnick said that he is “so handsome” and that Tru is already happy to become an older sister. “I had a sleepover with Kris [Jenner] last night and I saw the baby and he’s just the most beautiful boy and the nurse who was there was impressive,” she told Us exclusively. “The child is incredible. How wonderful.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s daughter: Tru photos

Read the article

She continued, “Really very excited and very curious. She loves, loves, loves the baby.”

On the same day, a second source told us that Kardashian is enjoying her first days as a mother of two. “Chloe and the baby are doing well,” an insider told us. She is over the moon with happiness and absorbs it all… Everyone is just happy that the child is at home.” The insider added that the former Revenge Body host “always wanted a boy and wanted to give Tru a brother or sister.”

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and Tru. Courtesy of Tristan Thompson/Instagram

“[Chloe] is now finding time to adjust to becoming a mom of two,” the source continued, adding that the boy “will be with Chloe all the time” after her breakup with 31—year-old Thompson last year amid his ongoing fatherhood. drama with Marali Nichols.

In December 2021, news broke that a fitness instructor sued Thompson for alimony, claiming that she became pregnant after an affair with a Chicago Bulls player in March 2021, when he was still dating Kardashian. We confirmed that she gave birth to a baby boy, Theo, in December 2021, and Thompson confirmed in January that he was the baby’s father. (He also has a son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.)

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian. MEGA

Last month, Us confirmed that the former couple is expecting their second child, who was conceived before Kardashian found out about Nichols. “We can confirm that True will have a sibling conceived in November,” a rep for the former told E! This is stated in the statement of the person in July. “Chloe is incredibly grateful to the unusual surrogate mother for such a wonderful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Chloe can focus on her family.”

When did Chloe and Tristan decide to have a second child? Chronology

Read the article

A separate source later confirmed that despite their decision to expand their family, the Keeping Up With Kardashians alum had no plans to reconcile with the athlete. “Chloe and Tristan are no longer together,” the insider said, adding that they “haven’t spoken since December, except for issues of co—parenting.”