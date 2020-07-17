Khloe Kardashian is inspired by her parents

For the education of her daughter True, the it-girl Khloe Kardashian can count on the help and support of her two parents.

On a daily basis, the it-girl Khloé Kardashian tries to give the best education possible to her daughter True. She is inspired by the one she received from her parents!

Raising a child is not an innate talent in a parent. Khloé Kardashian realizes this every day. Indeed, the it-girl encounters many difficulties with her daughter True.

Sometimes the Keeping Up With Kardashians star fails to educate her the way she would like.

So Kim Kardashian’s little sister can count on the support of her parents. According to her, her mother, father, and stepfather bring her a lot.

Besides, True’s mom calls them real examples to her. Even if the family has a heavy past, her parents have always given her everything.

“We were all very close and everything was conducted with love,” says Khloé Kardashian to our colleagues in People magazine. We feel a lot of nostalgia!

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN COUNTS ON EVERYONE

But Khloé Kardashian is not only inspired by her parents, Robert Kardashian (who died in 2003), Kris Jenner, and Caitlyn Jenner.

Indeed, the starlet can also count on the support of her big sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and Scott Disick. Thanks to them, she learns a lot!

“Kourtney and Scott are so amazing. I learn a lot from them all, “she says. The former lovebirds have three children: Reign Aston, 5½, Penelope, 8 years old, and Mason Dash, 10 years old.

Thus, being inspired by her sister brings a lot to Khloé Kardashian for the education of her daughter, True. But also for her relationship with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

“The key is that I had incredible examples. Now that I’m an adult and I have a child and I know how difficult co-parenting can be, I understand. “



