Khloe Kardashian is doing everything possible to protect her daughter from scandals with Tristan Thompson

Mama bear! Khloe Kardashian doesn’t want Tristan Thompson’s scandals to affect their daughter Tru — even if he cheated on her, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Chloe doesn’t talk about Tristan in front of Tru,” says an insider. “She’s doing everything she can to shield her from all the negative stories about him.”

The 37-year-old graduate of the series “Keeping up with the Kardashians” decided not to stop there when it comes to the 4-year-old child of the former.

“After all, he’s still Tru’s father, and she wants Tru to have a loving relationship with him,” the source adds.

Kardashian has experienced more than one cheating scandal during her relationship with 31-year-old Thompson, with whom she first started dating in 2016. On the eve of Tru’s birth in April 2018, the NBA star was caught cheating with several different women, but Kardashian persevered because of their family.

The duo, however, broke up in February 2019 after it became known that a Chicago Bulls player had kissed a family friend, Jordyn Woods. In August 2020, we confirmed that the Good American co-founder and Thompson had resumed their romance, but in June 2021, the couple announced their breakup again.

Six months later, news broke that Thompson was sued by Marali Nichols, who claimed that he was the father of her newborn son Theo, who was born in early December 2021.

The Canadian athlete confirmed paternity in January and issued a public apology to Kardashian, whom he was still dating when 31-year-old Nichols became pregnant. (Thompson is also the father of 5-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.)

The paternity scandal has rocked the reality TV star’s world, and Kardashian fans watched her unfiltered reaction on Thursday, June 16, on an episode of the reality show. During the episode, Kim Kardashian told her younger sister about Thompson’s infidelity, and Khloe confirmed that she was stunned by the scandal.

“I’m not sure that in such a situation something is more painful than another. Everything is an act of betrayal. All lies. All this is manipulation [and] it’s cheating,” the former Revenge Body host explained during a candid interview. — Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there’s no baby in this? Definitely not. And it says a lot about his character. It’s all disgusting.”

Although Chloe was clearly upset—she was seen sobbing during her initial phone confrontation with Thompson—the Strong Looks Better Naked author revealed that he had to keep putting True first.

“No matter what he says, nothing will give me the answers I’m looking for or closure,” Chloe explained. “The real FaceTime contacts him every night. I don’t say anything, he just talks to Tru, and she will never know that there is something wrong in my book, ever.”

Later, viewers saw the California native collecting Thompson’s belongings from her home, which they shared during the COVID-19 pandemic. Khloe said Kim, 41, revealed during the episode that her concerns about Thompson prevented her from splitting the house payments 50/50.

“This house was supposed to be mine, Tristan and Tru’s house, in which we were to settle our family. It’s really disappointing and heartbreaking,” she admitted. “I wanted to believe that Tristan could change. I wanted to trust him and believe that Tru and I deserved him to change. But it’s just life. Things don’t always go as we hoped and planned.”

