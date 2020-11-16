Khloé Kardashian is afraid of being heartbroken again!

After having betrayed him for the first time, Tristan Thompson is again in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian. The star is afraid of being heartbroken.

Between Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian, you never know which foot to dance. It must be said that their tumultuous relationship has never been viewed positively.

Remember, in February 2019, the pretty brunette learned that the father her daughter had cheated on her with … Jordyn Woods. Kylie Jenner’s former best friend.

A betrayal that had deeply hurt Kim Kardashian’s sister. At worst, the pretty brunette had therefore distanced himself from her darling, to protect those around him.

The duo, who broke up following the scandal, decided to put the cover back this summer. Indeed, in August 2020, the two stars gave each other a second chance.

Both confined to Los Angeles, the two lovebirds have decided to make a clean sweep of the past … At least, that’s what Tristan Thompson believes.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN IS AFRAID THAT TRISTAN THOMPSON WILL MAKE HER SUFFER AGAIN

In Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 19, Khloé sought advice from her best friend, Malika Haqq. The latter had called Tristan Thompson to find out what he wanted in his relationship with his daughter’s mother.

On the phone, the basketball player revealed point blank. “Losing her caused me to lose part of myself, and I took a path, and that wasn’t who I wanted to be. I gave Kris Jenner my word that I was going to protect her daughter, and I failed, “he said.

Revelations that moved Khloé Kardashian to tears, therefore. “We’ve done this rodeo before where your actions didn’t match your words and for almost a year now you’ve been a different person. It frustrates me because I say to myself: ‘Why now? Why are you the man I dreamed of now? », She let tears in her eyes.

Fearful for her relationship, Khloé Kardashian therefore does not want to suffer the same humiliation she suffered last year. And we understand it!



