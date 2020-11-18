Khloé Kardashian: Her daughter poses as a True model!

Khloé Kardashian has just melted its subscribers! On Instagram, the star immortalized her daughter True who posed as a model.

Khloé Kardashian is totally gaga over her little True. On the Web, the businesswoman shared an adorable photo of her daughter who seems to follow in Kendall Jenner’s footsteps.

For several years, Khloé Kardashian has been in the spotlight! Along with the other members of her family, the young woman brilliantly made the show in “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

Very quickly, the personality of “Koko” conquered a large number of viewers. Loyal and lively, she is one of Kris Jenner’s most beloved daughters by the public.

Last I heard, everything is going well for Khloé Kardashian! To believe some tabloids, she would be in a relationship with Tristan Thompson again.

The two stars are said to have come closer during the first confinement. But fans of the influencer are still struggling to accept the news.

In the past, Kim’s sister has suffered tremendously because of Kim’s infidelities. But obviously the athlete did everything to win back the heart of his beautiful. Now the lovebirds seem to want to leave the past behind.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN: HIS TRUE DAUGHTER STILL STEALS HIM!

Despite her relationship problems with Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian is doing her best to preserve their daughter True.

Like a real mother hen, Mason’s aunt loves doing multiple activities with her. And obviously the little girl also has a pronounced taste for fashion!

Khloé Kardashian’s latest post caused a stir on Instagram. In the photo in question, the girl dressed in a pretty Louis Vuitton outfit (not to mention star glasses) posed like a real model!

No doubt she was inspired by her Aunt Kendall who – as a reminder – is also one of the highest paid supermodels around. Class!



