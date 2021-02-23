Khloé Kardashian Helps Texans Without Clean Water!

Khloé Kardashian offers help to Texas residents without drinking water! We give you more details. Khloé Kardashian Helping Texas Residents Without Clean Water!

Hit by an unprecedented cold snap, the state of Texas in the southern United States is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Indeed, many residents find themselves in a dire situation.

Power outages and the lack of running water prevent residents from accessing basic necessities. At least 69,000 people in Texas are without electricity.

Millions of Texans were also unpleasantly surprised to find they no longer had access to clean drinking water. Faced with the scale of the disaster, Joe Biden signed a declaration of major disaster.

This allows the government to provide more aid to Texas. This winter storm could well become the costliest in the history of the American state!

In fact, some celebrities have decided to mobilize to help people in need. We think of Khloé Kardashian or Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Through their Archewell Foundation, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex donated to a women’s home in Texas. The representatives themselves announced it on social media.

This assistance will enable them to renovate their premises in order to accommodate women and children in need. For her part, Khloé Kardashian has also decided to get involved. The young woman therefore shared her desire to help people in need on Instagram.

Khloé Kardashian has therefore decided to take advantage of her notoriety for a good cause. Very touched by what is happening in the south of the country, the young woman wanted to help. Eh yes !

On Instagram, True’s young mother therefore shared the news with her many subscribers. “I am wholeheartedly with the victims who were affected by this horrible winter storm” writes the young woman.

The young Kardashian starlet says 13 million Texans are currently without drinking water. Eh yes. The young woman also announces that she is very happy to collaborate with the brand Zen WTR.

“We’re going to send 25,000 bottles of water to Texas,” Khloé Kardashian said. Just that ! Kim Kardashian’s little sister takes the opportunity to quote a few associations that are on the ground.

We thus find organizations that work to provide food to people in need. The young woman thus proves that she is a woman with a hand on her heart.

She thus takes advantage of her fame to help people in need. And especially notoriety on social networks to mobilize her fans for a good cause. Case to be continued.