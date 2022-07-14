Khloe Kardashian gives birth to Another child with Tristan Thompson, and the Internet Feels Very Salty

Those who follow the appearance and departure of the Kardashian family have witnessed some of the consequences of the Tristan Thompson paternity scandal in the finale of the first season of The Kardashians. However, the famous family (who are the executive producers of the reality show) apparently hid quite a lot of information from viewers, as it has now been confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, an NBA player, are going to welcome their second child together through a surrogate. After Chloe went through several cheating scandals, the last of which led to the birth of a boy, before breaking off the relationship with Thompson, fans were especially salty because of the news about their expanding family.

A representative of the reality star confirmed to People that the 4-year-old True Thompson “will have a brother or sister conceived in November,” and that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have a second child from a surrogate mother. Sources told TMZ that the birth is “inevitable,” although there is a small chance that the baby has already been born. This rather serious update gives a new and unpleasant context to the discovery in early December that Thompson had fathered a child with another woman, and social media users reacted quickly. use your mathematical abilities.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s second child was conceived just a few weeks before Marali Nichols gave birth to Thompson’s son in early December, which means that Chicago Bull (but not Kardashian herself) knew about her love child when the couple decided to have a baby. another child. Some fans were openly outraged by the co-founder of Good American:

I think there is a reason for Tristian Thompson to be evil???? as if he started a surrogate pregnancy, FULLY aware of the fact that he will have a child from love on the side???? There are levels of such madness. @khloekardashian this man HATES you

Season 1 of the Kardashians painted a picture of a couple genuinely trying to make things work, with Khloe Kardashian talking about how helpful therapy was and how she hoped progress in their relationship would eventually lead to marriage. Her words that, in her opinion, people deserve multiple chances caused some fans to groan at the time, and the latest news made people take up arms again:

Some took the opportunity to remind us that while Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods has been criticized for being involved in one of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandals, there is actually only one real villain in this story:

Every time I read a headline about Chloe and Tristan, I just know that Jordyn Woods is having a good day.

Others thought that during the announcement it was written “Kris Jenner’s publicity stunt”, especially considering that the news appeared just a few days after fans first saw the 2nd season of “Kardashian” (which will appear to Hulu subscribers in September).

According to People sources, despite the upcoming birth of their second child, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are no longer together. The circumstances may not be what the Revenge Body star imagined, but, of course, she and her whole family are happy to replenish their brood, just as fans are looking forward to the details.

We'll need to see if the baby is mentioned in The Kardashians when the show returns to Hulu for a second season.