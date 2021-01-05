Khloé Kardashian gets up at dawn to work out!

Khloé Kardashian posted a video of her in the middle of a cardio session! The young woman had woken up very early to do her sport!

Khloé Kardashian isn’t afraid to wake up early to exercise! Indeed, today, the beautiful blonde started her day by doing cardio!

Sport has taken a big place in Khloé Kardashian’s life! Indeed, the young woman has undergone a significant physical transformation in recent years!

So, this Monday, January 4, 2020, Khloé filmed herself on her treadmill at 6 am! A video posted via her Instagram story that True’s mom captioned: “Morning cardio. ”

We let you admire the beautiful Khloé Kardashian at work below! This is a screenshot from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s little sister’s Instagram story!

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN POSTS HER NEW YEAR’S PICTURES WITH TRUE

Three days ago, on New Years Eve, Khloé Kardashian posted several photos with her daughter True! Indeed, the mother and her daughter took the pose dressed in dresses that shone brightly!

A post that the mom captioned as follows: “Happy New Year! Best party in town! Party for two !! In 2021, be kind to others! Bravo to all that is positive in 2021 !! ✨ Positive vibrations only! ”

A post that many Khloé Kardashian fans have commented on! “Too beautiful, there is nothing better than spending the New Year with the family! “” Too beautiful, happy new year 2021 to you and your beautiful daughter Khloé! “You both look stunning in your silver dresses!” ”

So can read on the social network of the beautiful blonde! Comments that will therefore please True’s mother! We let you admire the pictures in question below!



