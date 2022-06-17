Khloe Kardashian Explained Why She Thinks Tristan Thompson Didn’t Tell Her About the Morality Nichols Paternity Scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Shutterstock; MEGA

Working with the past. While viewers watched Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama unfolding in The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian weighed in on why, in her opinion, her then-boyfriend didn’t warn her about the situation.

“I guess it was out of fear. But life goes on, and I pray that we all find peace and happiness in life #TheKardashians,” the 37—year-old reality star tweeted on Thursday, June 16, after the episode was shown on Hulu.

During the first season, the cameras were working when Kim Kardashian told Khloe about 31-year-old Thompson, against whom Marali Nichols sued for alimony. Us Weekly confirmed in December 2021 that the NBA player filed a response to the court in which he admitted that in March of the same year he dated 31-year-old Nichols when he was still dating the co-founder of Good American.

After requesting genetic testing, Thompson took to social media in January to confirm that he is the father of his and fitness model, who is now 6 months old, Theo.

“Today, the results of the paternity test show that I became the father of a child by Marali Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the former Sacramento Kings player, who also has a son with ex Jordan Craig, wrote on Instagram Stories. “Now that paternity has been established, I’m looking forward to raising our son together.”

Then the Canadian native apologized to his ex-girlfriend for the public scandal. “Chloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I’ve caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you all these years,” he added. “My actions definitely don’t match the way I look at you. I have great respect and love for you. No matter what you may think. Again, I’m incredibly sorry.”

Khloe, for her part, rebuked Thompson for his behavior during a recent episode of The Kardashians.

“I’ll find out what Tristan is doing to the rest of the world. It would be polite not to. But okay, if you do, aren’t you even going to hit me with a heads-up in front of the rest of the world? she told the cameras. “It’s just an extra slap in the face. It’s humiliating. I’m confused. I would rather be alone than among people.”

The California native noted that she felt something was wrong before Thompson’s personal life hit the headlines again. “I am grateful for the clarity. I also feel kind of vindicated because I kept saying, “Guys, something’s not right here.” And everyone kept saying, “No, it’s because you’ve suffered so much before,” said Chloe Kim, 41.

During Thursday’s episode, Chloe also cast a shadow over the athlete’s infidelity, telling her sister, “Either you put on a condom or you have a vasectomy. Or you don’t fuck random people you met in other states. This is not rocket science.”