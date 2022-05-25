Khloe Kardashian Doesn’t Feel “Lonely” as a Single Mother: “I’m obsessed with my girlfriend”

Her little family. Reflecting on raising daughter Tru, Khloe Kardashian explained that she doesn’t “feel lonely” without a partner — because her life fills up on its own.

“I don’t feel lonely. I don’t want to date. I feel very busy with work. I’m so obsessed with my girlfriend. I like being a mom, so I’m just busy,” explained 37—year-old Kardashian during an appearance on the podcast “Not thin, but not fat” on Tuesday, May 24.

The reality TV star noted that she has remained on good terms with Tru’s father, Tristan Thompson, as they focus on raising children together. “She FaceTime him every night, and it’s very cordial. There’s just no drama,” she added. “As for me, facts are facts. What are we fighting about all the time? I don’t need to know everything, but I know the facts, and that’s enough for me.”

Kardashian and Thompson, 31, have had a lot of ups and downs since they first started dating in the summer of 2016. A few days before the co-founder of Good American gave birth to a child in 2018, the professional basketball player was accused of cheating on several women. After initially being together, the couple broke up when Thompson cheated on Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods a year later.

The NBA player’s personal life made headlines again when news broke that Marali Nichols had sued him for alimony. In the court’s response, Thompson admitted that he contacted the 31-year-old fitness model in March 2021, when he was still romantically involved with Kardashian.

Having previously requested genetic testing, Thompson publicly recognized the child as his 5-month-old son Theo. “Today, the results of the paternity test show that I became the father of a child by Marali Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” the former Sacramento Kings player, who also has a 5—year-old son with ex Jordan Craig, wrote on Instagram Stories in January. “Now that fatherhood has been established, I’m looking forward to raising our son together.”

In a long post on social media, the Canadian native also apologized to Kardashian, writing: “Chloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I’ve caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you all these years. My actions definitely didn’t match the way I look at you. I have great respect and love for you. No matter what you may think. Again, I’m incredibly sorry.”

During her interview on Tuesday, Kardashian revealed that her ex-boyfriend did not warn her about the paternity suit. “I found out every time through my sister. I’m figuring out with the rest of the world what is the most hurtful part,” she explained. “It’s all fucked up, but can I have a little respect?”

The California native noted that she still considers Thompson a “good person” outside of their personal drama. “It’s sad because there are so many good sides to him too, but no one sees them because they are all overshadowed by the personal things that happen between him and me,” she said.

Kardashian’s tumultuous relationship with Thompson has been documented in her family’s new reality show. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, the author of Strong Looks Better Naked reflected on her relationship with Thompson. “We have a very strong bond in our family. We are great parents, and we are great at mixing families. We found out about it from my mom and my dad,” she told her then—boyfriend during a new episode on Thursday, May 19. “Just like Scott [Disick] never leaves, Kanye [West] never leaves. It looks like you’ll never leave. We are all here forever.”

The athlete jokingly replied: “It’s more like you’ll never leave me.” Kardashian, for her part, said it was “wonderful” that they stayed close, adding: “We are a family, whether you like it or not.”