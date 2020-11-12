Khloé Kardashian discovered a new passion!

In Story of her Instagram account, Khloé Kardashian explained to her subscribers that she had found a whole new rather strange passion!

A few months ago, Khloé Kardashian and her family announced that their reality show was going to end. After years of passion for Keeping up with the Kardashian will see its final season airing in early 2021.

Fans will only be able to find the family on social media. Khloé Kardashian tries to confide in her fans from time to time. She tells them everything that happens to her.

Even things not really interesting. This is particularly the case on Thursday, November 12. Indeed, Khloé Kardashian has shared several videos in Story from her Instagram account. She clearly surprised her fans.

Indeed, the reality TV contestant explained to her subscribers that she had found a whole new passion. And the least we can say is that she seems quite happy with her little activity.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN HAS A TRUE PASSION FOR UNPACKING PRODUCTS

At first, Khloé Kardashian said on her Instagram filter: “OK so wow those eyes are scary. From all angles ”. She also revealed, “I feel like I did a really good job unpacking.”

True’s mom also continued of the unboxing, “It’s not my strong suit. But I am proud of myself. I did a good job. So I hope you like Kylie “.

Kylie Jenner’s sister also explained: “Be careful, I just have unpacking skills.” Finally, she also concluded with a lot of humor: “Yeah that’s all I have to say now”.

Ex Tristan Thompson added: “I make it all embarrassing I should have just left on a high note.” The pretty blonde has therefore found a new passion in unpacking products.

It remains to be seen if she will still love this new activity in the weeks to come!



