Khloé Kardashian didn’t stop crying for KUWTK

Kris Jenner revealed how Khloé Kardashian has taken the news of the end of the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ program.

A few days ago, Kim Kardashian surprised her followers by sharing that KUWTK had come to an end after many seasons, several episodes and hundreds of epic moments from one of the most famous families on television.

According to some media reports, the one who took the last word in the cancellation of the reality show that tells the life of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was Kris, the mother of the dynasty could be the person who decided to cancel the series because she was no longer in his daughters plans to continue recording the show.

Bruce Jenner’s ex-wife, was as a special guest on the program ‘On Air’ hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the host asked Kris about her family’s feelings for the last season of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

The most famous momager in the middle, revealed to Ryan Seacrest that her daughter Khloé is trying to assimilate the situation of the cancellation of the program, because the model and businesswoman has not stopped crying since the sad news was communicated to her.

It is undoubtedly a very strong change in the daily dynamics of the socialites, since the family premiered their show in 2007, after more than 10 years on television screens, it is finding it difficult to say goodbye to Khloé.

For Tristan Thompson’s ex-partner it was very strong to assimilate that KUWTK will no longer be on the air, as she will miss the audience that has grown up with her and have witnessed many important and crucial facets in her life.

Kris Jenner shared that Khloé Kardashian’s reactions have been very emotional and sweet. Although it is planned that the E! ends its broadcasts in the year 2021, Kylie Jenner’s mother revealed that many surprises are in store for all fans.



