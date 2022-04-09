Khloe Kardashian defends three-year-old daughter at the premiere of the film “Kardashian”: photos

Not here for hate! Khloe Kardashian applauded haters criticizing her for holding her 3-year-old daughter Tru in her arms at the premiere of The Kardashians.

“For those who comment that I hold on to the Truth too much… No. 1. I will hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore,” the 37—year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” participant tweeted on Friday, April 8. “No. 2, when there are tons of cameras around, flashing lights, screams [sic] screaming something, I want my child to feel safe. You worry about your own children. We feel good here.

The reality TV star matched up with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s daughter again and again on the red carpet on Thursday, April 7. The Los Angeles native held the baby in several photos from the events, but also let Tru down and held her hand.

“My baby is posing so cute,” the author of Strong Looks Better Naked tweeted along with photos of Tru holding her hand on her hip. “She’s too much for me.

The Revenge Body co-host has often spoken out against abusive moms on social media over the years, writing on Instagram in 2018 that “a happy mom makes a happy baby.”

Former E! The personality continued: “Women who are not in a hurry to have a baby, I am so proud of you! Women who decided to train after giving birth, I am so proud of you! We all have to do what’s best for US! Please be kind to yourself!”

In the same year, Kardashian criticized a “pathetic” hater commenting on Tru’s appearance. In 2019, she defended the purchase of a toy Bentley for the baby.

“It’s funny when people judge someone else when they don’t even know their whole situation,” Hulu character Kourtney Kardashian said of trolls in a March 2020 YouTube video. “Everyone is just trying to figure out what’s best for them and what works in their lives.”

Chloe welcomed her baby girl in April 2018, a few days after it became known that Thompson, 31, had cheated on her with several women. The duo remained together at the time, but broke up in February 2019 when the athlete kissed Jordyn Woods. After reconciling in 2020 against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, they announced their separation again.

“I still think he’s a great guy and a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me,” the Celebrity Apprentice graduate told Robin Roberts, a native of Canada, on Wednesday, April 6, on ABC. “I think, in the end, we all strive for bliss. We want to feel happy. We want to feel safe.”