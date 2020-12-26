Khloé Kardashian: daughter True is grown up and cute!

Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Collage Of Photos Of Her Adorable Daughter True! We give you more details.

The young mother has indeed unveiled an adorable collage featuring her baby girl True. As we can see on the story of Khloé Kardashian, her 2-year-old daughter poses in front of the camera.

The latter makes adorable faces! To crack more than one. In fact, Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian’s daughter looks like she’s grown up.

The photos were taken at Christmas. The little girl was baking a gingerbread man. And above all to decorate it with candies and pieces of chocolate. So we imagine that it was his mom who immortalized this cute moment.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN A HAPPY MOM

Khloé Kardashian is often seen showing off with her baby girl True. 2 years old, the little one makes her mother happy.

True came from her relationship with her ex Tristan Thompson. The couple separated after the birth of the baby. In particular because of the infidelities of the young athlete.

Since then, the young parents seem to have found each other. Indeed, during confinement, Tristan Thompson was able to settle in with Khloé Kardashian and her daughter.

History that little True can continue to see her father. But this period of quarantine seems to have paid off. The two ex seem inseparable since.

Even though neither of the two parties has officially announced it, everything suggests that they are back together. Today, Tristan Thompson moved to Massachusetts to play for the Boston Celtics.

But that doesn’t stop him from staying very close to his sweetheart and his daughter. Despite the latest engagement rumors, the two lovers are not about to get married at all.



