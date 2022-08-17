Khloe Kardashian congratulates Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend Adrienne Bailon on the birth of her first child: “Enjoy every second”

That’s for her! Khloe Kardashian showered love on Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend Adrienne Bailon after the birth of her first child.

The 38-year-old Disney Channel graduate announced on Instagram on Tuesday, August 16, that she and her husband Israel Houghton became parents of a boy they conceived with the help of a surrogate mother. “We have been quietly praying while sitting over this most magnificent mystery for the past 9 months,” she wrote along with the first photo of her son Ever. “He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything.”

Chloe, who is also 38, was just one of many famous friends who congratulated the couple on their milestone. “I’m so happy for you, Ah!!! He’s the happiest little boy that both of you are his parents,” commented the Keeping Up With Kardashians alum, who has two children with Tristan Thompson. “You’re going to be the most incredible mom! I love you! Enjoy every second of it!”.

Garcel Beauvais intervened, writing: “I am very happy for Ada!!!!! Your prayers have come true, lucky one,” and Tamera Mowry commented: “Uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu!!!!! How many tears of joy I cried today! So happy for you, my love! See you guys soon!!!”

The daytime Emmy Award winner married Houghton in 2016, a year after she called off a stormy engagement to Lenny Santiago. She previously dated Chloe’s brother from 2007 to 2009 and appeared on KUWTK several times with her then beau.

“I really think it’s funny,” the Cheetah Girls star told Us Weekly exclusively in December 2018 when asked about the ongoing fixation on her romance with Rob. “Only because it’s really the shortest relationship I’ve ever had.”

At the time, the former co-host of The Real noted that the connection with KUWTK probably attracted attention. “It’s a reality show, and it used to annoy me so much, but now it doesn’t,” she added. “Now I’m like, ‘This is what it is.’

Bailon recalled that she felt that this relationship overshadowed her career, and wanted to be celebrated for her other achievements. “I thought, ‘Guys, but I’ve achieved other goals,'” she told Us. “And I think it was even misinterpreted as saying that at some point I would like to never participate in the show. I don’t think that was the case at all… it just annoyed me that people tried to say that this was the only thing I achieved. …So it was a lousy moment in my career.”

Years after the former couple announced their divorce, Bailon’s current husband is not bothered by the attention to her past affairs. “We laugh about it. …I’m like, “You know, he had a life too. He has walking, living, breathing children who are proof of the love and life he lived before me. I think we’re all mature enough to understand that,” she explained.