Khloe Kardashian confirmed she had coronavirus

This is shown in an exclusive preview of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians program, where the American stars of her family are concerned about Khloe’s health.

We are eagerly awaiting Khloe’s results to find out whether or not she has coronavirus. My instinct tells me yes, because she is very sick and that scares me for her, because I can tell that she is afraid and very nervous.

This was confessed by Kim Kardashian in the advance of the chapter. In this trailer, you can also see Kris Kardashian, the mother of the clan, who said that she looked for the best doctors so they could take care of her daughter.



