Khloe Kardashian coincided with daughter Tru at a photo shoot in honor of her 38th birthday: “Overwhelmed with love and blessings”

Cute in pink! Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 38th birthday with a charming photo shoot, which was attended by familiar faces.

“Thank you so much to everyone for all the birthday love 🥰 I was overwhelmed with love and blessings and I am so grateful. We took about 400 photos to try to take some photos with the girls. Lol, this is the best we have, but I love them,” Kardashian signed a selection of photos on Instagram on Sunday, July 3. In the pictures were her 4-year-old daughter Tru in a pink dress and Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago. 4, in a shiny gray dress.

The social media upload also included a video of two toddlers watching the reality TV star pose for the camera in front of a large display of balloons on her special day. A glimpse of the Good American co-founder’s birthday celebration came shortly after Chloe opened up about her personal life on her family’s reality show Hulu.

During the finale of the first season of the show, which aired last month, Chloe talked about focusing on the Truth after coming to terms with the paternity scandal of ex Tristan Thompson.

“This house was supposed to be mine, Tristan and Tru’s house, in which we were supposed to settle our family. It’s really disappointing and heartbreaking,” she told the cameras on the June episode. “I wanted to believe that Tristan could change. I wanted to trust him and believe that Tru and I deserved him to change. But it’s just life. Things don’t always go as we hoped and planned.”

At the time, the California native also revealed where the duo are parents. “No matter what he says, nothing will give me the answers I’m looking for or closure,” she continued. “The real FaceTime contacts him every night. I don’t say anything, he just talks to Tru, and she will never know that there is something wrong in my book, never.”

The businesswoman previously explained how she found a new normal with 31-year-old Thompson amid his public drama. (In January, the athlete confirmed that he had a child with Marali Nichols after a meeting when he was still dating the TV presenter.)

“It’s sad because he has so many good sides too, but no one sees them because they’re all overshadowed by the personal things that happen between him and me,” Chloe shared during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in May.

According to the former Revenge Body presenter, the basketball player is a “good person”, but a “bad partner” for her. “I want everyone to still have a chance to just be happy and have a good life,” Chloe said. So I never encourage anyone to just jump on the bandwagon, but I also think people can have their own feelings and do what they want, but he will always be in my life because of Tru, and he’s a great dad, and that’s all I really need to focus on.”

On the eve of the recent birthday celebration of the graduate of the series “The Kardashian Family”, Us Weekly confirmed that she is dating a private investor.