Khloe Kardashian cheering up her sister Kim

So the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can count on her sisters when things go wrong. And especially on his little sister Khloe Kardashian.

The young woman has also shared on social networks the beautiful gesture of Khloe Kardashian to cheer her up. It’s a memory Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram account.

Thus, last month, the young woman of 36 years has made a nice surprise to her big sister. So, she delivered to her sister a box of her favorite donuts!

KHLOE KARDASHIAN KNOWS TO TURN UP HIS SISTER’S MORALITY

So, Khloe Kardashian’s sister shared a photo on her Instagram Story. We then see the Beignet Box truck delivering her favorite dessert to the young woman.

“I forgot to post this but nobody can cheer me up like Khloé. »Writes the young mother on her Story. We notice that the photo dates from July 22, 2020.

On a second story, we see that Khloe Kardashian left a little note to her sister. ” I love you ! Can we read on the map. By the way, be aware that Donut Box Truck is a concept launched by the pretty Christina Milian!

So the Kardashians seem to like his donuts! In fact, Kim Kardashian recently posted a Story of her favorite Armenian dish.

She says it was her best friend who had it delivered to her! “My friends and family knew me so well. »Writes the young women on Instagram. We also now know that in order for Kim to smile again, we have to send her something to eat!

So, we imagine that his family and his friend were trying to cheer him up after his difficult period with Kanye West.



