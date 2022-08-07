Khloe Kardashian broke up with her investor boyfriend before giving birth to a son from Tristan

According to reports, Kardashian star Khloe Kardashian broke up with her private equity investor BF a few weeks before she had a son with Tristan Thompson. Chloe, who still considered herself lonely during the affair, began dating a mysterious man in June. It was her first relationship since the dramatic breakup with Tristan in December 2021.

After they met in 2016, Chloe and Tristan’s relationship lasted for several years again and again and was accompanied by numerous fraud scandals. The couple seemed to have committed suicide when Tristan had a baby with Marali Nichols. However, last month it was reported that the parents of the True Thompson conceived a son from a surrogate mother before this discovery, in November 2021. And on Friday, the birth of Chloe and Tristan’s second child was confirmed. Now it turns out that Chloe, who didn’t care that Tristan would miss the birth of her fourth child, was officially unmarried a few weeks before the birth of their son.

Chloe’s breakup with her boyfriend, a private equity investor, was confirmed by Us Weekly on Saturday. The source claimed that the breakup happened a few weeks ago, and the relationship between Chloe and the unknown businessman “just came to naught.” This news appeared two months after the romance of the founder of Good American with this investor was confirmed. It is reported that the 38-year-old girl was introduced to a mysterious man by Kim Kardashian’s sister, who had just broken up with Pete Davidson. An anonymous insider told us that against the background of her latest breakup, “Chloe is focused on her children and is very happy right now.” The reality TV star’s search for love was mentioned in the trailer for the second season of The Kardashians. It is currently unclear whether the reality show will mention her brief affair with a still anonymous investor.

When her relationship with the businessman was first confirmed, sources claimed that Tristan was jealous and still hoped to get Chloe back. The first season of the Hulu series began with Chloe insisting that her little dad still has to earn her trust. However, they got back together shortly before Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker. The first season ended with the consequences of the 31-year-old man’s paternity scandal, as the cameras captured the immediate reaction of the family. A few months later, Chloe shouted “liar” in a scene with Tristan during the premiere of the show.

Between the baby news and the breakup, fans of the Kardashian family will probably start wondering if another reconciliation is expected. Even when the news about Marali appeared, many long-time viewers refused to believe that this was really the last straw. But Chloe continues to claim that she will not give the athlete another chance. Meanwhile, the news about surrogacy has only intensified criticism of the family, creating false stories. Fans will have to wait and see if the Kardashians will become more open and truthful in the upcoming season.