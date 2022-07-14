Khloe Kardashian believes that Tristan Thompson’s decision on surrogacy amid the paternity scandal is “inexcusable”

Only the co-parents. While Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are preparing for the birth of their second child, past scandals with the basketball player continue to cloud their relationship.

“[Tristan] went through the search for a surrogate mother and all that while he was cheating on [Chloe], and it’s unforgivable for her,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the 31-year-old NBA star and 38-year-old reality show. A television personality. “There’s no place in her head that wants Tristan back, this time she’s really done with him romantically.”

We confirmed on Wednesday, July 13, that these two, who are already parents of 4-year-old daughter Tru, are expecting baby No. 2 through a gestational carrier.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a Good American Designer representative told us at the time. “Chloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate mother for such a wonderful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Chloe can focus on her family.”

Although the star Kardashian and Thompson remain committed to raising Tru and their unborn baby, they have closed the door to a potential romantic reunion.

“Chloe and Tristan are raising children together, but they don’t talk [outside] about co—parenting, it’s the only communication they have,” an insider tells us. “Tristan realized that he’s a parent figure for Tru and the newborn [and] that’s all he is for Chloe right now.”

Kardashian and Thompson dated from time to time between 2016 and 2021 before finally breaking up over his paternity scandal late last year. Marali Nichols sued the Canadian native in June of the same year, claiming that they secretly conceived a child in March 2021. In December of the same year, their son Theo was born.

The Chicago Bulls athlete, who also has a 5-year-old son Prince by ex Jordan Craig, later confirmed Theo’s paternity in January, offering a heartfelt apology to Kardashian.

“Chloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I’ve caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you all these years,” he wrote on Instagram Story at the time. “My actions definitely don’t match the way I look at you. I have great respect and love for you. No matter what you may think. Again, I’m incredibly sorry.”

The former DASH owner has since started dating a private investor, whom she met through Kim Kardashian’s sister.

“Chloe has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still at an early stage,” a second insider told us earlier this month, noting that Chloe has set clear boundaries for co—parenting with her ex-partner. “Tristan would like nothing more than to go back to Chloe, so of course there is jealousy here.”

With a report by Travis Cronin