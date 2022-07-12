Khloe Kardashian asks if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have a “Foot fetish”

Khloe Kardashian; Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Matt Baron/Shutterstock (2)

Things that only a sister can say. After Kim Kardashian shared the latest photos of Pete Davidson with the PDA, Khloe Kardashian had a very personal question for her older sister.

The official chronology of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship

Read the article

“Do you guys have a foot fetish too? 😳,” the 38—year-old former Revenge Body host commented on Instagram on Monday, July 11, after the 41-year-old Skims founder posted a carousel of photos with the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live graduate.

In two pictures, the selfish author put her bare feet on her boyfriend’s chest – and in at least one photo they were not alone in the room. Other photos included a cute selfie and some candid shots of the couple hanging out by the pool.

Although Khloe responded to the post with a joke, many of Kim’s friends left comments showing their sincere support for the novel. “Happy suits you very well,” wrote Malika Haqq, a close friend of the Kardashian family. “Cute,” added Stephanie Shepherd, who has remained close with her sisters since leaving her position as chief operating officer at Kardashian West Brands in 2017.

Paris Hilton, for her part, commented: “So happy for you!”

“Jasmine and Aladdin”! See Pete Davidson’s tattoos for Kim Kardashian: Photos

Read the article

Earlier this week, Davidson appeared for the first time in the Kardashian frame in the trailer for the second season of the Hulu series, which will premiere on September 22. In one scene, Kim asks the comedian if he wants to “jump in the shower with her.” “very fast.” The star of “The King of Staten Island” throws his phone and cigarettes in response and runs to his girlfriend.

In the first season of the reality show, the beauty mogul discussed her romance with the Code Guy alum, but he never appeared in any of the episodes. In the season finale, his voice was heard in the post-credits scene where Kim introduced him to one of the members of the show’s crew.

“Pete, come here, you should meet Paxy,” the California native said during a candid interview. “Paxi worked with me as a sound engineer [for] 14 years in Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She knows everything about me. She must have seen my vagina.

Davidson intervened from off-camera to ask, “More than me?” Former E! the personality replied: “No more than you. But she probably saw it.” (Paxi confirmed that this is not actually the case, but Kim predicted that it would only be a matter of time before she did.)

The hottest couples who fell in love on set

Read the article

Last month, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the “Dancing with the Stars” graduate is glad that fans will see more of her romance with Davidson in the next season of The Kardashians. “There’s still a lot left from her journey with Pete that she can’t wait to share with the viewers of the show,” a source explained in June, adding that Kim is “glad the fans saw how she got back to normal after Kanye [West] and look how happy she is.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce from the “famous” 45-year-old rapper in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage and left that fall with Davidson. Earlier this year, a judge granted Kim’s request that she become officially unmarried and restore her surname. She and the Grammy winner have four children: North, 9 years old, Saint, 6 years old, Chicago, 4 years old, and Psalm, 3 years old.

“Life is beautiful,” Kim says at one point in the Kardashian trailer. “I have a new boyfriend. I’m just having a good time.”